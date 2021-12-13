IN a normal year, Pangbourne Rotary Club raises about £30,000 to donate to local, national and international causes including individual cases of need, clubs and societies, rescue services, food banks, global polio elimination and disaster aid. Here are a couple of examples of recent local donations.

The club has continued its tradition of donating 160 Christmas cakes to the Readifood food bank in Reading.

These will be added to the food parcels to bring a bit of festive cheer to those who need it at this time of year.

This gift was made possible by collections made during last year’s Santa sleigh activity.

Boxes of Heroes chocolates have been provided to be shared among staff and volunteers at medical centres and vaccination centres in Pangbourne and Tilehurst who continue to work hard to help protect us from covid-19 through

vaccinations.

Our major fundraising events are this year’s Santa sleigh, which is out and about every day until December 23. Locations in South Oxfordshire include Woodcote, Whitchurch Hill, Goring North (December 10), Goring South (December 14) and Whitchurch Bridge (December 18).

Please come and see Santa and remember our elves will be accepting donations. Full details are available on our website and Facebook pages.

Our next fundraising event is the Woodcote 10km on Sunday, January 9.

Parkinson’s UK will again be the primary beneficiary with many more local deserving causes being supported too.

Full details of the course and event as well as the registration page can be found at

www.woodcote10k.org.uk

If you are able to help on the day (marshalling and other tasks), please contact us. If you would be interested in participating in fundraising activities and enjoy doing good, feeling good, fellowship and fun, please email membership@

pangbournerotary.org.uk

Brian Davies