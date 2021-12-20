Volunteer needed

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
Meanwhile, the lunch club in Sonning Common needs a volunteer.
The role involves setting up and dismantling tables on the second Wednesday of each month. A free lunch will be provided.
For more information, contact Freda Buckner on 0118 972 2924.
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say