Monday, 20 December 2021

Club reunion: about 50 people attended a Christmas party at the Henley 60+ Social Club on Monday. It was the first time the annual event has been held since 2019. Guests sat at long tables and were served roast turkey with all the trimmings as well as wine and soft drinks.

Among the diners were Rosemary Allen and Allen Raut who are normally regulars at the club in Greys Road car park. Chris and Annette Ambrose sat with friends Patricia Crisp, Audrey Oliver and Patricia Catlin.

Mrs Ambrose said: “We think it is great we can all get together and enjoy each other’s company. We love the food here, too.”

Gill Dodds, who chairs the club, said: “We had a great turnout and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves. “ She thanked funeral directors Tomalin & Son, who sponsored the lunch, Copas, who provided the turkeys via Henley Lions Club, and Waitrose, who donated wine.

Pictured from top, Rosemary Allen with Allen Raut; Chris and Annette Ambrose, Patrica Catlin, Audrey Oliver and Patricia Crisp; Peggy Mertey and Iris Hill

