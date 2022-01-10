Cafe Scientifique

ON Wednesday, January 12, Café Scientifique Henley presents, “Hormone disrupting chemicals: why we are all toxic consumers”.

Hormone or endocrine disrupting chemicals, (or “gender benders” if you read the Sun) are in the food we eat, water we drink and air we breathe. They are in the very fabric of our lifestyles, from mobile phones and other electronic devices to cosmetics and other personal care products, not to mention toys, soft furnishings and plastics.

They are an issue that, to a large extent, flies under the radar, but is of health concern to us now and future generations.

This talk will explain how these chemicals work and the steps that should be taken at a policy, legislative, wildlife and personal level to control their impact.

The speaker will be Elizabeth Salter Green, founder and director of the CHEM Trust and former director of the Worldwide Fund for Nature’s toxics programme.

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

During the talk please mute your device and turn off your video so no background interference spoils the session. To ask a question, please use the chat icon. We usually answer all questions in the order they are presented.

From 7pm to 7.30pm, you can leave mics and videos on if you wish to talk to the audience or someone specifically. At the end everyone will be unmuted so we can applaud.

To register, email cafescihenley@gmail.com If you wish to run a test logging in before January 12, then let us know when you register.

David Dickie