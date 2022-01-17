CITIZENS Advice has published new national data on the cost of living crunch.

It reveals that one in 10 families is facing a financial crisis this winter, with many experiencing a perfect storm of benefit cuts, rising inflation and soaring energy bills.

As a result, we are expecting demand on our service to increase substantially in 2022.

It is estimated that 3.8 million households in the UK are in arrears with household bills totalling £5.2 billion. The pressure on incomes has been further exacerbated by the rise in energy prices and the loss of £20 by removing the earlier uplift to Universal Credit.

Covid protection measures will provide vital support for some families in crisis this winter but these are limited and will end just as energy prices are set to increase even more sharply.

Many households in South Oxfordshire face a difficult winter. We are seeing higher demand for debt advice and charitable support and a growing proportion of people we help can’t cover their essential costs each month — signs that the growing pressures on household budgets are making it harder for people to make ends meet.

In the last three months, 26 energy suppliers have collapsed, affecting four million households.

People may choose to switch because they’ve found a better deal but there are very limited options on the market at the moment. It may be worth waiting and thinking about whether switching is really the best option. It’s important not to rush into anything.

Customers can contact their supplier if they are worried about being able to pay their bills — suppliers can often offer affordable options to repay.

We know how stressful it can be to worry about being able to afford bills and other essentials. It’s important people get help as soon as possible. Our advisers can help clients work out a payment plan with energy suppliers and check if further support, such as grants or fuel vouchers, is available.

The Household Support Fund was launched by the Government to support those most in need this winter. South Oxfordshire District Council is using the fund to offer support to residents through a voucher scheme to help pay for food, energy and water bills.

Since the beginning of December, we have allocated more than £20,000 in grants to 80 households across the district and neighbouring Vale of White Horse district.

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk

Due to unprecedented demand, it is currently taking longer than usual for us to contact residents to arrange an assessment.

For more information, call Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7907, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.