Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley presents “Science of sex and gender: it’s not all what it seems” by Professor Gary Butler.

Although we think that biological sex is binary, it is quite a complex process to achieve that and the process of sex differentiation frequently goes wrong. That is known as DSD (difference of sex development). Gender — an individual’s personal identity — is an even more complex construct and a disparity with biological sex in a transgender person can cause considerable perturbation, a gender dysphoria.

Prof Butler will discuss the science behind sex and gender development and explain some of the challenges when things differ from the typical as well as the clinical science and practice behind medical treatments available.

He is a consultant in paediatric and adolescent medicine and endocrinology at University College Hospital in London.

The talk will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, February 16, starting at 7.30pm. You can log in from 7pm. The talk will be followed by a break at 8.15pm and then questions and answers at 8.30pm. To register, email cafescihenley@gmail.com

During the talk please mute your device and turn off video so no background interference spoils the session.