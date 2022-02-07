Monday, 07 February 2022

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

WE will hold our annual meeting at Goring Heath Parish Hall on Thursday, February 17 at 8pm.

Our speaker will be Stephen Barker, a specialist on the Civil War of 1642-1646. He will talk about Oxfordshire characters of that time — soldiers, saints and sinners.

Whitchurch lies between the royalist capital at Oxford and London which supported the Roundheads (as did Reading at times),

Many skirmishes took place locally and Hardwick House still has damage attributed to shells fired during the war.

