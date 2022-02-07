PANGBOURNE Rotary Club raises more than £25,000 in a normal year to donate to local, national and international causes ranging from individual cases of need, clubs and societies, rescue services and food banks to global polio elimination and disaster aid.

In the last two months we have undertaken several charitable activities which have raised more than £20,000 and we would like to thank the public for their generosity.

Santa’s sleigh appeared at 27 locations from December 1 to 23.

Although footfall in static locations was down from 2019, we are pleased to say we received a record amount in donations and it was great to see the eyes of the children (of all ages) light up when they saw Santa.

The Woodcote 10km run, which is organised by the club, took place on Sunday, January 9 for the 39th year following a covid-enforced break last year.

A total of 395 participants enjoyed the race and an estimated £7,000 was raised.

The club immediately donated £1,000 to support victims of the Tilehurst fire and spent most of it on the day of the fire providing clothes, essentials and toiletries to the victims, most of whom had only the clothes they were wearing.

Co-ordinating the efforts of the other Reading Rotary clubs, we set up an online fundraising account and also organised, in conjunction with Reading Abbey Rotary Club, street collections in the town centre.

Donations have exceeded £6,000 to date.

The support for the victims will continue during 2022 until it is no longer needed or the funds have been exhausted.

Boxes of Heroes chocolates were provided to be shared among staff and volunteers at some medical centres and vaccination centres in Pangbourne and Tilehurst who continue to work hard to help protect us from covid-19 through vaccinations.

As is our custom, we donated 160 individual Christmas cakes to the Readifood food bank to be included in the food parcels to help bring some cheer to those who needed it at this time of year.

Our next event is the Pangbourne art exhibition, which is is scheduled to take place in the village hall from for April 20 to May 2.

We look forward to seeing you and your artwork there.

If you would be interested in participating in these fund-

raising activities and enjoy doing good, feeling good, fellowship and fun, please email membership

@pangbournerotary.org.uk

For more information, visit www.pangbournerotary.org.uk

Derek Spears

president