Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Citizens Advice

THERE comes a time for all of us when we face problems that are too stressful or complicated to sort out alone.

Last year — one of the most difficult — our 90 advisers advised 9,000 clients on more than 20,000 issues.

We helped four in five resolve their debt, benefits, employment and housing difficulties. Many of these were linked to the covid-19 crisis.

We now need more advisers as we move into the pandemic recovery phase.

Our main offices are in Henley, Abingdon, Didcot and Thame.

Since March 2020 our volunteers and staff have been advising the public from home on our Adviceline service.

Recently we partially
re-opened our offices, in part to train new advisers.

What will you get out of volunteering? You will join a friendly team, meet new people, develop your skills and make a real difference to people’s lives.

You’ll need to have good listening and interpersonal skills, a willingness to learn and be confident with computers. Full training will be provided.

Henley adviser Amanda says: “I am proud to volunteer with Citizens Advice because it offers crucial support to those that need it most and my colleagues, both volunteers and employees, make volunteering a pleasure.”

We welcome applications from all sections of the community and are committed to equality and diversity.

If you have eight hours a week to spare for the next two years or more and are looking for a satisfying and stimulating volunteer role in your local community, please visit www.citizens
advice.org.uk/local/
oxfordshire-south-vale/
volunteer

Darius Halpern

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33