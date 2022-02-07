THERE comes a time for all of us when we face problems that are too stressful or complicated to sort out alone.

Last year — one of the most difficult — our 90 advisers advised 9,000 clients on more than 20,000 issues.

We helped four in five resolve their debt, benefits, employment and housing difficulties. Many of these were linked to the covid-19 crisis.

We now need more advisers as we move into the pandemic recovery phase.

Our main offices are in Henley, Abingdon, Didcot and Thame.

Since March 2020 our volunteers and staff have been advising the public from home on our Adviceline service.

Recently we partially

re-opened our offices, in part to train new advisers.

What will you get out of volunteering? You will join a friendly team, meet new people, develop your skills and make a real difference to people’s lives.

You’ll need to have good listening and interpersonal skills, a willingness to learn and be confident with computers. Full training will be provided.

Henley adviser Amanda says: “I am proud to volunteer with Citizens Advice because it offers crucial support to those that need it most and my colleagues, both volunteers and employees, make volunteering a pleasure.”

We welcome applications from all sections of the community and are committed to equality and diversity.

If you have eight hours a week to spare for the next two years or more and are looking for a satisfying and stimulating volunteer role in your local community, please visit www.citizens

advice.org.uk/local/

oxfordshire-south-vale/

volunteer

Darius Halpern