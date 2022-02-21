MEMBERS of Pangbourne Rotary Club have taken the Afghan community to heart, helping those refugees who are being housed by the Home Office in a local hotel until permanent homes can be found for them.

Firstly, they helped support Qais, who could not return to Afghanistan after passing out from Sandhurst by finding him accommodation at the hotel. He has attended several of our events and meetings.

Secondly, unwanted toys, scooters and bikes were collected for the Afghan children.

Finally, a seven-a-side football match was arranged between a members’ Friday night team and the Afghan All Stars. Duly kitted out by Pangbourne Rotary Club, the Afghan team were managed by Qais and took part in what was a memorable and fun Sunday afternoon in January.

It was a tight match with the All Stars playing catch-up until virtually the last kick when they netted a well-deserved equaliser to make it 3-3. But the score was irrelevant as a great time was had by all, both the teams and the 10 or so supporters of the All Stars, including some youngersters who had a great time having a kickabout themselves.

It was delightful to hear the reaction of the players and the children afterwards and made us all feel proud to be members of Rotary. More games are planned together with other social events.

If you are interested in participating in these fundraising activities and enjoy fellowship and fun and doing good, please visit www.pangbournerotary.org.uk or email membership@pangbourne

rotary.org.uk

Brian Davies