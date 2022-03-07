British Modern Military History Society

THE second of our talks this month will take place at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, March 9 at 7.30pm.

John Cotterill will be speaking on “From Wellington’s army to Kitchener’s army — the Crimean War and its consequences”.

The Crimean War of 1854-56 affected the British Army but John will also cover some of the little- known effects on Italy, Russia and America.

It was Britain’s first war in the era of rifled small arms, rifled artillery, telegraphs, war correspondents and

railways. All these caused a huge re-evaluation of the way in we organised our armed forces and fought our wars.

The dead hand of the Iron Duke lay heavy on the British military establishment from 1815 until his death in 1852.

This had meant that Britain’s tactics, command system and logistics had not kept pace with purely technological change.

Two years later, the Crimean War was to be a massive and timely “wake-up call” to the army.

John is a self-employed battlefield guide for military groups, veterans, civilian clubs, families, individuals and schools.

He was a founder member of the Guild of Battlefield Guides in 2003 and was badged in 2004. He was a guild validator for 15 years.

