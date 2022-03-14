AT the February meeting of the History of Reading Society, John Missenden gave a talk entitled “a tale of two windows”.

John, who is closely associated with conservation in the Reading area, spoke about the architecture of the town’s historic buildings, which number more than 800 and put Reading in the top eight per cent of English towns.

Most of these buildings are of Georgian origin, dominated by two architectural schools, Baroque and

Palladian.

In Continental Europe, the Baroque and Palladian schools of architecture came to dominate the scene: in Georgian England, the more restrained Palladian was more favoured.

John took us through examples of the key architectural styles found around Reading, giving us details of architectural elements and stories about the buildings.

Moving around the town’s environs, John’s examples ranged from the grandeur of Basildon Park and Prospect Park, built in the Palladian style, through the classical two-tone red and grey brickwork found in many central streets, notably Castle Street and Church Street.

Then on to the sweeping terraces of Castle Hill and London Street, ending with later designs along the more out-of-town areas of Oxford Road and Eldon Square.

Our next meeting will be held at at the Abbey Baptist Church, Abbey Square, Reading, on Wednesday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Lionel Williams will speak on “The history of Reading's hospitals”.

This illustrated talk follows the development of the hospital services in Reading from 1121 with the Abbey Infirmary up to the amalgamation of Battle Hospital and the Royal Berks on one site in 2005.

Lionel was the chief medical photographer at the Royal Berks and is now the secretary of the Berkshire Medical Heritage Centre and the Medical Museum.

The meeting will be followed by a brief annual meeting.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Free entry to members, £2 for visitors. Membership forms are available at our monthly meetings. No need to book, just turn up on the night.

Vicki Chesterman

secretary