READING District Oddfellows has been organising social events and activities since it was established more than 150 years ago.

Now it is turning its attention to newcomers to the area and reaching out to people who may need a little help settling in.

Moving to a place is daunting at any age but when you relocate your entire life in later years it can be even more difficult to find your feet.

Gone are the streets and shops you knew like the back of your hand, the reassurance of friendly and supportive neighbours and the reliable network of friends you’ve built up through the years.

The good news is that you’re not alone.

We are a ready-made friendship group and caring bunch of locals who can help you to feel more at home, explore the area and get to know your new neighbourhood.

Forthcoming events organised by the Oddfellows include entertainment by the Reading Accordion Group at the Oddfellows Hall in Reading on Monday (March 14) at 7pm and our relaxed Henley Social Group meeting at the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road on Tuesday (March 15) at 2pm.

We also have many other events coming up — just call to find out more.

The Oddfellows has also teamed up with clinical psychologist Dr Jennifer Wild to create a list of hints and tips to help anyone who might feel nervous about meeting new people:

1. Choose a group that is linked to your own interests — don’t sign up for a rock climbing class if you’re not into heights. Perhaps enjoying a coffee with an organised friendship group is a good place to start?

2. Call ahead — a telephone call with the organiser or an existing member will help alleviate your concerns, answer any questions you have and ensure someone can greet you as soon as you arrive.

3. Give yourself permission to leave after five minutes — concentrating for a short period of time is much less daunting than thinking you have to stay for an hour. By focusing on a short time limit you are putting less pressure on yourself.

4. Predict your outcomes — write a list of what you are worried about. Putting pen to paper will help you look at what’s really concerning you and help test whether or not your worries come true. Science shows us that 88 per cent of our worries never happen.

5. Choose your own path — if a group isn’t for you, or you struggle to find a connection, try something else. There are no expectations from anyone but yourself.

We know that walking into a room full of people you don’t know can be daunting. But a warm welcome awaits anyone wanting to give our friendly groups a go.

The Reading District Oddfellows is a non-profit organisation with about 1,100 members in and around Berkshire.

In addition to attending regular social events, members can access financial benefits and welfare support with a dedicated care helpline and citizens advice team and a travel club.

To register an interest in the group, or to receive a free local events diary, call branch secretary Debbie Jex on 0118 957 3354 or email readingdistrict@

oddfellows.co.uk

To read more about Dr Wild’s clinical advice about trying something new, visit oddfellows.co.uk/news

Debbie Jex, branch secretary