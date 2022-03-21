THE Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh is to hold a charity brunch at Charvil village hall on Saturday, May 14 at 10.15am.

This is aid of Karun School in Tiruchirappalli, India, our international charity until June.

We hope we can entice you to a traditional English breakfast cooked and served by our Inner Wheel ladies.

While the school was closed due to covid, staff and the local administrator have had an opportunity to take stock of what has been achieved and consider the future direction of Karun.

Children who come to Karun are from disadvantaged backgrounds and many do not have facilities to access any available online lessons. During the week teachers travelled to surrounding villages to visit children in their homes for one-to-one coaching on the core subjects. They provided text books so that children could continue their work.

Thankfully, the school has now re-opened.

Karun’s popular weekend provision of IT and sewing classes for the women in the local community has been well received.

Staff have been considering a programme of vocational sewing classes that lead to a recognised certificate for young people. This would enable them not only to learn valuable skills but also help them to enter employment or set up a business of their own in a rapidly growing economy.

With donations of sewing machines, Karun has been able to introduce a programme of three classes per week for 12 weeks and 16 women have enrolled.

Tickets to our brunch cost £15. Call 0118 934 2883 or visit www.innerwheelrme.org

Tonia Trathen