SINCE restarting meetings in September, Reading and District Probus Club has been meeting every month.

The March meeting featured a talk by Bridget Britton entitled “Saving lives at sea” about the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

She told us how lifeboat names are chosen, how the RNLI is funded — much income comes from legacies — and showed many photos from the archives.

She recounted the story of the Penlee lifeboat, which was lost at sea 40 years ago, and talked about the RNLI platinum jubilee medal, awarded to lifeboat crews. About 4,000 staff have been awarded the medal.

The Queen officially opened the new RNLI headquarters in Poole in 2004. Many lifeboats are now built in Poole.

The talk concluded with a very interesting film about the RNLI.

Probus is a club for retired men and those nearing retirement, who enjoy a meal once a month in the congenial company of other retired men.

Lunch is usually followed by a talk, which may be on a variety of interesting subjects. Forthcoming talks include “Churchill at the Admiralty” and “The Channel Tunnel”.

Meetings are held at the Club at Mapledurham on the second Tuesday of each month when members meet for lunch. The committee is working to arrange an interesting series of talks for the coming months.

New members are always welcome. If you are interested, please call the secretary on 0118 947 0709. For more information, visit www.probusclub-reading.

org.uk

Alan Bradbury