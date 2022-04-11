CAFE Scientifique Henley presents “Contemporary occupational lung diseases”, a talk by Dr Johanna Feary.

Many people will, quite reasonably, assume that the acquisition of a lung disease as a direct result of exposures in the workplace is a thing of the past.

Disease such as mesothelioma as a consequence of exposure to asbestos is one of the more commonly known examples.

However, many of the everyday products we buy and use — from popcorn to kitchen worktops — can cause lung disease in those who manufacture them.

In this talk, Dr Feary will use clinical cases from her specialist clinic at The Royal Brompton Hospital to illustrate a range of different contemporary industrial lung diseases that are difficult to treat, such as severe asthma.

Dr Feary is a senior clinical research fellow at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College and honorary consultant, occupational lung disease and severe asthma, at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club in Reading Road on Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

You can request to attend in person (maximum 40 attendees) or request a Zoom link.

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

David Dickie