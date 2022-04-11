ON Thursday, April 21, the Arts Society Henley takes us on a voyage of adventure and discovery into art restoration.

Julia Korner, a leading specialist in fine art conservation, will guide us from the Italian Renaissance through Mannerism to the Dutch Golden Age.

The three crucial points of conservation — restoration, scientific analysis and research — all come together as Julia shows how this leads to the unlocking of their identity.

Julia is a specialist in fine art conservation and restoration of paintings, sculptures and frames. She is also an international art dealer, valuer and lecturer.

She has worked independently in her own studio in west London for 15 years. Here, she and her small team give specialist conservation work personal, expert attention.

Damaged paintings, polychrome statues, frames, over-mantles, traditional gold leaf and gesso frames all emerge restored and transformed under her matchless expertise, knowledge and care.

Julia acts as an advisor, valuer and exhibition curator for public and private collections in the UK and abroad. She also gives illustrated talks and lectures.

The meeting will be held in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club, Henley (no need to be a member of the club) and starts at 10.45am and is repeated at 2.15pm.

Visitors and new members to the society are very welcome to join us. We ask for a donation of £10 for the lecture, which lasts one hour.

For more information or to reserve a place, please email monnik.vleugels@

gmail.com

Monnik Vleugels

vice-chairman/secretary