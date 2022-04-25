Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust

NATURE lovers of all ages are invited to enter the BBOWT 2022 photography competition.

Anyone from a six-year-old with a camera phone to a seasoned professional can enter the contest, which has six new categories, including a Team Wilder section to celebrate communities doing great work for nature.

Top prizes include a Panasonic digital camera, an exclusive wildlife photography workshop and the chance to have your photo featured in the BBOWT magazine.

All winners will have their photo featured in the trust’s 2023 calendar.

Rachel Levis, head of events, who is overseeing the competition, said: “We are so excited to be launching this competition again after a hiatus in 2020 and 2021. In previous years, we have seen an astonishing range of talented photographers submit photos with subjects ranging from macrophotography of tiny grasshoppers to dramatic landscapes and artistic abstract shots.

“We would urge anyone who likes taking pictures, who loves nature and wildlife, or who has no experience at all but wants to try something new, to have a go.

“The brilliant thing about nature and wildlife photography is that the subjects are all so beautiful to start with, you don’t have to be a professional to capture a winning shot.”

All photographs must be taken on a BBOWT nature reserve with the exception of the new Team Wilder category for which pictures can be taken anywhere.

We welcome entries from businesses, schools, communities and individuals.

The other categories are:

Flora and fauna

Nature reserve landscapes

People in Nature

Children (aged six to 12)

Teenagers (ages 13-19)

The closing date for the competition is September 8.

Competition Prizes

The overall winner will receive a Panasonic LUMIX 30x optical zoom camera DC-TZ97EB-K, a photography workshop with wildlife photographer Steve Gozdz, of GG Wildlife Experiences, a printed canvas of their winning photo and a certificate. Their photo will be featured in Wild magazine and the 2023 BBOWT calendar.

There will also be category winners.

Mr Gozdz, who will be one of the judges, said: “A great photo makes good use of light, composition and shows creativity.

“However, most importantly, I will be looking for images that capture ‘the moment’ that encompasses the beauty and essence of the subject matter or the environment.

“You don’t need a fancy camera: even a smart phone can produce some amazing images and give some very different perspectives.

“The best camera you can have is the one in your hand.”

For more information and to enter, visit bbowt.org.uk/photocomp22

Pete Hughes