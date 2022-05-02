THE stakes were high at the Oddfellows Hall in Reading when members and guests competed in a nail-biting horse-racing contest.

The friendly society ran the launch event for its new charity of the year, the Dyslexia Research Trust, and raised £402.

Members and guests raised money buying horses and betting on them ahead of the races being shown on the big screen via a special DVD game.

Colin, winner in the Stamina Stakes, said: “We might not have been at the real races but everyone took it as seriously as Ascot.

“My horse, Bone Idol, won by an inch and I’m delighted to have won a cash prize.

“Having fun and raising money for charities is what the Oddfellows is all about. We had a great night and were doing something worthwhile at the same time.”

Mike Scott, new chairman of Oddfellows Reading, invited Dr Sue Fowler and Professor John Stein from the trust along to talk about the important work it does.

Mike said: “I’m delighted we’ve kicked off our year supporting the Dyslexia Research Trust with such a well-supported event. One in five children has real difficulties with reading and it so often results in loss of self-esteem.

“The trust does invaluable work helping those children who are often very talented but just struggle with reading.”

Oddfellows past chairman Bob Young took the opportunity to present a cheque for £4,000 to Helen Randall, manager of Partnership for Active Life, the society’s chosen charity over the past two years.

The Oddfellows is a not-for-profit friendly society. Everyone is welcome to Oddfellows events, whether members or not.

If anyone feels like they missed out on this event, they’re welcome to come along to future events. We hold meetings in Henley, Reading, Woodley, Pangbourne, Tilehurst, Maidenhead and Thatcham.

For more information, call district secretary Debbie Jex on 0118 957 3354 or email readingdistrict@oddfellows.co.uk

Debbie Jex