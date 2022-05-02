THE British Modern Military History Society holds monthly meetings in Woodcote village hall and also Zoom talks on a range of fascinating topics from leading historians, broadcasters and former military personnel.

The Zoom talk at 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 3 will be on “The 79th Armoured Division — Hobart’s Funnies”.

Garth Davies will explain how some unusual vehicles played an important role in the D-Day landings, the Battle of Normandy and the campaign in north-west Europe.

The failed Allied raid at Dieppe in August 1942 exposed how difficult it was to land vehicles and men during an amphibious invasion and to break through German coastal defences.

Specialised armour was needed to get across soft sand and shingle and through beach obstacles.

The Allies made very few efforts to develop this armoured equipment until preparations began for

D-Day.

In early 1943, the 79th Armoured Division, under the command of Major General Sir Percy Hobart, was given responsibility for developing equipment and tactics to perform specialised tasks in support of ground troops on and after D-Day.

Not only did Hobart improve on existing designs, he also created entirely new technologies. The armoured vehicles of the 79th became widely known as “Hobart’s Funnies”.

To register for Zoom talks, please email info@bmmhs.org

A donation of £5 is requested per talk to cover costs.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us and made donations to help keep us going.

For more information, visit bmmhs.org or email info@bmmhs.org

Please note we will not be recording or streaming any of our live meetings or Zoom talks.

Pauline Garrett