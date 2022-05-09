Monday, 09 May 2022

South Oxfordshire Mencap Meteor Club

South Oxfordshire Mencap Meteor Club

MEMBERS of South Oxfordshire Mencap’s Meteor Club smashed their previous fundraising record at the Swimathon organised by Henley Lions Club at the Gillotts leisure centre pool in Henley on March 26.

Seven members swam a total of 63 sponsored lengths to raise £1,216.30.

Half of this will go to the Lions and the other half to the Meteor Club to help finance its activities.

The Meteor Club meets every Thursday evening and members enjoy a wide range of activities, from discos to a visit to the matinée show of The Wizard of Oz at the Kenton Theatre.

Paul Barrett

