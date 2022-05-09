CAFE Scientifique Henley presents: “Avian influenza: what, why, where?”

Prior to covid-19, influenza was probably the most well-known respiratory infection, both as the regular “seasonal flu” we encounter every year and for the periodic occurrence of pandemics caused by a new strain, the last case of which was in 2009.

In recent years, however, the press has increasingly reported avian flu in the UK, the form of influenza associated with wild birds which, if it spreads to domestic poultry, causes devastating losses and local lockdowns of the premises concerned.

What is avian influenza, why do we have it and where has it come from? How do we treat it, is it a risk to people and, if so, should we make and store vaccines just in case?

We will review influenza virus to include its natural history, the species it infects and the way in which it is transmitted from one individual to another. We will take a realistic look at risk, whether every influenza is a pandemic threat and what can be done to minimise cases so that the possibility of an outbreak is as small as it can be.

The speaker will be Ian Jones, professor of virology in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Reading.

Prof Jones graduated in microbiology and virology and has worked in the UK, France and America.

His research topics have included influenza virus and he has provided frequent press comments during past flu outbreaks and on viruses in general.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club in Reading Road on Wednesday, May 18 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

You can request to attend in person (maximum 40 attendees) or request a Zoom link.

You can log in using Zoom from 7pm for the talk at 7.30pm followed by a break at 8.15pm and questions and answers at 8.30pm.

To register, email

cafescihenley@gmail.com

David Dickie