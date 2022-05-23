PANGBOURNE Rotary Club’s art exhibition was a great success.

Although we were competing with some lovely weather, about 300 people attended the exhibition at the village hall over a

weekend.

Organiser Clive Williams said: “It exceeded expectations and was one of our most successful shows in recent years.”

Forty artists exhibited 280 works of which 44 (16 per cent) were sold for a total of almost £5,000.

This means our charitable fund has grown by nearly £2,000.

Thanks to the public for their generosity in these difficult times and to the artists for their creativity and hard work.

The principal beneficiary this year is New Beginnings, which supports needy and homeless people in Reading.

Thanks to Dr Christina Hill-Williams for opening the event, to Green Parlour Florists for sponsoring the preview and to the 20 club members who volunteered their time over the four days of the event.

It was a masterpiece of planning by Clive Williams.

If you would like to participate in events like this or find out more about Pangbourne Rotary Club, please email membership@

pangbournerotary.org.uk

Brian Davies