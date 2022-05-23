All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
PANGBOURNE Rotary Club’s art exhibition was a great success.
Although we were competing with some lovely weather, about 300 people attended the exhibition at the village hall over a
weekend.
Organiser Clive Williams said: “It exceeded expectations and was one of our most successful shows in recent years.”
Forty artists exhibited 280 works of which 44 (16 per cent) were sold for a total of almost £5,000.
This means our charitable fund has grown by nearly £2,000.
Thanks to the public for their generosity in these difficult times and to the artists for their creativity and hard work.
The principal beneficiary this year is New Beginnings, which supports needy and homeless people in Reading.
Thanks to Dr Christina Hill-Williams for opening the event, to Green Parlour Florists for sponsoring the preview and to the 20 club members who volunteered their time over the four days of the event.
It was a masterpiece of planning by Clive Williams.
If you would like to participate in events like this or find out more about Pangbourne Rotary Club, please email membership@
pangbournerotary.org.uk
Brian Davies
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say