PANGBOURNE Rotary Club’s dragon boat event will be taking place on Saturday, June 18.

This is a great family day out by the beautiful River Thames. In an all-day event, crews of 17 people race against each other for the glory of amazing trophies with landside activities for everyone.

It is a wonderful chance for teams (no experience necessary) to have fun raising funds for charity by competing in several races during the day. Boats, helmsmen and buoyancy aids etc. are provided.

The event is held in Pangbourne Meadows alongside the Pangbourne village fete.

Entry is open to teams who can form a crew. All proceeds go to charity.

Brian Davies