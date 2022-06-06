“THE women who flew for Hitler,” is the title of the first talk to this month to the British Modern Military History Society.

Author and broadcaster Clare Mulley will tell the extraordinary story of the only two female test pilots who served Nazi Germany, yet whose decisions and actions put them on opposite sides of history.

Brilliant glider pilot Hanna Reitsch became the world’s first woman to fly a helicopter, and later tested rocket planes, and even a manned version of a prototype cruise missile — the V1 flying bomb or doodlebug.

A fanatical Nazi, in the last days of the war, she begged Hitler to let her fly him to safety from Berlin.

Her nemesis, Melitta von Stauffenberg, test pilot for the Stuka dive-bombers that were synonymous with the Blitzkrieg, and an exceptional aeronautical engineer, was part Jewish.

In July 1944 Melitta secretly supported the most famous attempt on Hitler’s life, yet despite arrest her story did not end there.

This talk takes you not only into the extraordinary lives of these women, but behind the scenes of the book.

It will take place at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, June 8 at 7.30pm. Entry costs £8, which includes your entry ticket to the talk, a Q & A and refreshments (beer, wine, soft drinks).

We ask for payment in advance but there will be a facility to pay by cash or card on the door.

As we will have a limited number of places available, we will require you to book your place in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org

We will then confirm your reservation if seats are

available.

Please note the meeting may change to a Zoom talk at short notice.

We strongly advise checking www.bmmhs.org for the latest information.

The second talk will be via Zoom at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 14.

The Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942 is widely regarded as one of the most decisive naval battles in history.

The destruction of four Japanese aircraft carriers in a single day marked the end of Japan’s triumphant opening campaign against the Allies and brought about a new phase within the conflict wherein the US and Japanese navies were much more evenly matched.

Yet the battle’s true significance within the broader scope of both the Pacific War, and the larger context of the Second World War, is difficult to accurately assess.

Jonathan Parshall will explore these larger issues, while also presenting an overview of the battle itself.

To register, please email info@bmmhs.org

A donation of £5 is requested per talk to cover costs.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us and made donations to help keep us going.

Please note we will not be recording or streaming any of our live meetings or Zoom talks.

Pauline Garrett