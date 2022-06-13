Monday, 13 June 2022

Henley Arts Society

ON Thursday, June 16, Lois Oliver will talk to members of the Arts Society Henley about “Betrayal: the story of Samson and Delilah in art and music”.

Erotic and exotic, the tale of the man who killed 1,000 Philistines armed only with the jawbone of an ass but who was fatally unmanned by the wiles of Delilah, has proved irresistible to artists and composers through the ages.

Handel’s oratorio on the subject was an instant box-office hit and later Saint Saëns produced some of his most alluring and sensuous music for Delilah and the dragon-worshipping revellers in his opera Samson and Delilah.

The tale of love and betrayal also inspired virtuoso works by artists including Rembrandt, Rubens and Van Dyck.

The talk will held in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club at 10.45am and again at 2.15pm. We welcome non-members to attend.

For more information, please email Monnik Vleugels at monnik.vleugels@
gmail.com

Monnik Vleugels

