AS part of Wargrave Village Festival, Wargrave Local History Society arranged an historic Wargrave exhibition in the Woodclyffe Hall.

On display were documents from 1635 to recent times, photographs from the 1870s to 2022 and a variety of objects relating to Wargrave’s past, including timber and bell-metal medallions from the 1914 church fire, part of the B17 Flying Fortress that crashed over Wargrave in 1943 and items relating to local businesses, among many others.

The topics covered ranged from the growth of the village, a history of the church, the village schools and wartime effects on Wargrave to particular areas, such as the river, Victoria Road or the High Street, and a variety of activities including a wide range of sports, the history of the village festival itself and village public houses.

Visitors ranged from under five to over 90 and included the Theresa May MP, who studied many of the items with interest during the afternoon.

The following day, the society also conducted the ever-popular historic village walk, taking in Mill Green, the church and High Street areas.

The participants — some long-time village residents others more recently arrived (including a family from Ukraine) — heard about people and events from Wargrave’s past and the places associated with them as they had a gentle stroll.

The society will be present at the village fete tomorrow (Saturday) on Mill Green, where they will be able to buy books about Wargrave’s history at festival bargain prices.

For more information about the society, email visit www.wargravehistory.org.uk

Peter Delaney