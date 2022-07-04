British Modern Military History Society

THE first of our July talks on Tuesday, July 5 at 7.30pm will be on “The Finnish Soviet Winter War 1939-1940” by David Caldwell-Evans. The talk, which will be on Zoom, will cover, among other things, the background to the war, the two armies, the Red Army’s resurgence, the reasons for its ultimate success and the consequences of the war for Finland, the USSR, Nazi Germany and the Allies.

Mr Caldwell-Evans has had a lifelong interest in military history. Over the last 20 years he has been able to put this passion to good use while making television



documentaries.

To register, please email info@bmmhs.org

A donation of £5 is requested per talk to cover costs.

The second talk will be at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

It is entitled “Frontier Ablaze — How the British army operated on India’s north-west frontier in the Thirties” and the speaker is Mike Tickner.

Service on the frontier was characterised by searing heat, freezing winds, boredom, fatigue and sudden, violent death.

Between 1936-37, 60,000 Indian and British troops were deployed to Waziristan to fight the Fakir of Ipi in the last major frontier campaign before independence.

Join the column as it advances through the mountains and is attacked by Wazir and Mahsud tribesmen.

Mr Tickner is a regular army officer with a keen interest in the Indian army and regularly speaks to military and civilian groups and clubs.

Admission costs £8, which includes your entry ticket to the talk, a question and answer session and refreshments (beer, wine, soft drinks).

We ask for payment in advance but there will be a facility to pay by cash or card on the door.

As we will have a limited number of places available, we will require you to book your place for our live talks in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org We will then confirm your reservation back to you if seats are available.

Please note we will not be recording or streaming any of our live meetings or Zoom talks.

Meanwhile, the society has just published its third charity book in the Glimpses of War series.

Glimpses of the Falklands War recounts some of the personal experiences and stories of more than 100 service men and women, Falkland Islanders and others who were involved in the war 40 years ago.

These range from the early stages with the Argentine invasion and occupation and the task force heading south to the recapture and liberation of Stanley 74 days later.

The book tells tales of heroism and tragedy, of fear and resilience, of sadness and joy, many graphically and emotionally told, not least by the islanders who lived under a strict occupation during that time.

These stories are from many unsung heroes — the dockworkers who prepared the ships in record time, the helicopter pilots who rescued casualties from blazing vessels, freezing waters and mountainsides, the medics and padres who tended to the wounded both friend and foe alike, the teenagers who manned the defence systems on the ships, the courage of the bomb disposal teams and the ground troops who yomped across rugged terrain to Stanley and the final victory.

Each and every one made an important contribution to the victory against an unwanted aggressor.

Every book sale generates a donation to Blind Veterans UK, as with the previous two volumes of Glimpses of War.

For more information, email society chairman Andy Cockeram on andy.cockeram@bmmhs.org or visit www.bmmhs.org

