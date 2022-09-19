OLD and new friends came together on the hot, sunny afternoon of July 24 to celebrate another year of the Henley Falaise Leichlingen Twinning Association.

Patrick and Jenny Fleming kindly hosted the event in their home and garden, enabling us to enjoy the shade under their apple trees and in a marquee.

Thanks also to Sue Fitzsimons and her team of helpers for co-ordinating the provision of a sumptuous array of quiches, cold meats, cheese, salads and desserts for the buffet lunch.

After welcome drinks from the “bar” at the top of the steps, we sat at half a dozen tables spread around the garden — all beautifully decorated with flowers by Margie Barrass — to enjoy our lunch.

We were fortunate to be joined by a family on holiday in Henley from Falaise — Dimitri and Beatrice and their children Camille, Garance and Arthur, who brought written greetings from Serge Loock in Falaise, which was translated and read out to us.

After plentiful desserts and coffee, guests enjoyed relaxing and talking in the warm sunshine until we reluctantly said goodbye.

À bientôt, or Auf Wiedersehen.

An under-13s football team from Leichlingen is planning to visit Henley in October. A reciprocal visit is planned for next Easter.

It is also possible that Leichlingen and Henley under-16s football teams will have exchange visits in the near future.

The planned visit of the Henley team to Leichlingen in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the covid-19

pandemic.

Arrangements have been made to resume our annual pétanque competition after the enforced break due to the pandemic.

We look forward to holding this event at the sports centre in Hithercroft Road, Wallingford, on Saturday, September 24.

We will start with a picnic at 12.30pm. We shall then play two or three games under the expert guidance of members of the Wallingford Pétanque Club.

Our film nights are continuing on a monthly basis, alternating between French and German films. Films are shown in the King’s Arms Barn at 7pm.

There was a very good attendance on August 23 for the French film De Battre Mon Coeur S’Est Arrêté (The Beat that my Heart Skipped).

The film lived up to its excellent reviews, despite the action and language being challenging at times. On September 27, we will show a German film.

Café Parlez is going strong and we will continue to meet at Café Rouge in Hart Street at 7.30pm on the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday of each month until the clocks go back.

Our friends from Leichlingen will arrive in Henley on the evening of Saturday, October 29 and they will stay until Tuesday, November 1.

On Sunday, October 30, we will be visiting Windsor, taking part in a self-guided audio tour around the castle.

On Monday, October 31, a variety of activities will be on offer during the day. In the evening, there will be a celebration dinner at Badgemore Park Golf Club to commemorate 40 years of twinning between Henley and Leichlingen.

The autumn party will take place at the Christ Church Centre on Friday, November 25.