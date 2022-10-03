THE next monthly meeting of the Henley U3A branch will feature a talk about Medical Detection Dogs.

Ian Grant will explain the help these dogs are trained to provide by detecting minor odour changes in individuals, often helping to save lives.

The meeting will be held in the parish hall of Sacred Heart Church, Vicarage Road, Henley, on Wednesday, October 12 at 2pm (parking access off Walton Avenue).

Non-members of retirement age are welcome at £2 each. Members of the group’s committee will be available should you be interested in membership (only £15 a year). Do come along.

Elisabeth Wood