Monday, 03 October 2022

03 October 2022

Club shuts due to lack of people

THE Rotary Club of Henley Bridge is closing after its membership dwindled.

Without enough members to run its fundraising events, the group has decided to stop meeting formally.

Peter Wilkinson, 76, of Lauds Close, Henley, who was one of the remaining 20 members, said: “We’re all getting older and it’s difficult to get new members.

“We had a heart-to-heart and once we’d made the decision we said we would do what we could to find someone to take over the Henley half marathon, which we did.

“In 2020 we couldn’t run it, of course, and in 2021 we were disappointed with the numbers and we decided we could no longer operate it.

“In previous years we raised thousands of pounds for charity but last year we barely broke even.

“It’s a big event that takes up a lot of time and it was beyond us. A surprising number of man and woman hours are needed to put these events together.”

The club also used to organise the annual bonfire night fireworks at the old Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

The half marathon has been taken over by Chris Nixon, chairman of Henley Rugby Club, and Craig Thornton of ATT Events.

Mr Wilkinson said: “It’s fortunate that it’s able to remain viable. We’re grateful and wish them all the best for the future.

“Under new management we hope it can be as successful as in our high days.”

He said some Rotarians still met as friends informally.

POLL: Have your say

