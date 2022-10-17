Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

A RATHER overlooked feature of the landscape is the subject of our October talk — milestones.

In an age of Google maps and satnavs, it is easy to forget how important it was to have some guidance on the road when travelling.

Find out from our speaker, Derek Turner, where our local ones are and how they have been preserved.

The meeting will take place at Goring Heath parish hall, Whitchurch Hill, on Thursday, October 20 at 7.30pm. Coffee and biscuits will be available from 7pm. Non-members are welcome (£3).

On November 17 former BBC journalist Alastair Lack will be coming to talk about “The Oxford of Inspector Morse”.

Vicky Jordan