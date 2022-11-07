CAFE Scientifique Henley presents “Better solar and brighter lights: how the perovskite material promises to change the world” at Henley Hockey Club on Wednesday, November 16 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Perovskite is a calcium titanium oxide mineral used in solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells have shown remarkable progress in recent years with rapid increases in efficiency, from reports of about three per cent in 2009 to more than 25 per cent today. Easily processable and band gap tunable, perovskite promises to be the future material in solar cells and LEDs.

Our speaker is Akash Dasgupta, who has a master’s degree from the University of Bristol and a year’s industrial experience at the central laser facility.

He is currently in the third year of his PhD at Oxford University.

The talk will last for 45 minutes and will be followed by a question and answer session. Refreshments will be available at the bar.

To register for the event, email cafescihenley@

gmail.com

David Dickie