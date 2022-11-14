Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

OXFORD is known for many things — its architecture, history, alumni and, of course, for the detective books and TV series of Inspector Morse.

The first book, Last Bus to Woodstock, was published in 1975 but it is probably the TV series of 1987 to 2000 starring John Thaw that most people have in their minds when they hear the haunting title music.

With the later Lewis and Endeavour series, the images have persisted and our next speaker will be pinpointing the highlights.

Alastair Lack, a former BBC journalist and president of the Oxford Alumni organisation, will give his talk at Goring Heath Parish Hall on Thursday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

He is sure to entertain and inform us.

We’d really like to involve more people in our activities. We have speakers of quality and a good range of interests are covered, both local and national.

As an early Christmas present, we will waive our usual non-members fee for this meeting, so come and join us for coffee and biscuits at 7pm and sample our friendly meetings.

There is no meeting in December but we will re-convene on Thursday, January 19 at Whitchurch village hall. Coffee and biscuits at 7pm, then a members’ meeting, where we talk about our local research and investigate our archives.

Vicky Jordan