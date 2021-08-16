Michael McIntyre at the Kenton

COMEDIAN Michael McIntyre will return to the Kenton Theatre in Henley to perform a warm-up show. Tickets go on sale today (Monday) at 10am.

He will be trying out new material for a new arena tour.

McIntyre will be at the New Street venue next Monday (August 23) at 8pm. There will also be a support act.

He last performed at the Kenton in 2015 as a rehearsal for his Happy & Glorious arena tour and tickets sold out in 30 seconds.

Tickets cost £26 and are limited to four per household. To book, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk