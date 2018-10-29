Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swedish twist on traditional Christmas dinner

Swedish twist on traditional Christmas dinner

THIS year Weir Grove in the heart of Wargrave will again be offering their “Swedlish Christmas” menu.

This comprises a traditional Swedish smörgåsbord for starter, roast turkey for the main course and Christmas pudding for dessert.

The smörgåsbord consists of Swedish meatballs, smoked salmon, gravlax, paté, egg halves with prawn and roe, Janssons frestelse (potato gratin with cream and anchovies), beetroot salad and pickled herring as well as a selection of breads and cheeses.

This will be available from 6.30pm to 9pm every Thursday from November 29 for £30 per person.

The restaurant is run by head chef Karin and her brother Carl, who works front of house. They had moved to England from Scandinavia with a dream to offering diners a mix of traditional dishes and specially-chosen recipes.

There are still tables available on Christmas Day for £60 per person and £40 per person for Boxing Day.

For bookings please go to www.theweirgrove.com or call 0118 940 1836.

If you’re interested in having a Christmas party at Weir Grove, based in High Street, please email us at booking@theweirgrove
.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33