Swedish twist on traditional Christmas dinner

THIS year Weir Grove in the heart of Wargrave will again be offering their “Swedlish Christmas” menu.

This comprises a traditional Swedish smörgåsbord for starter, roast turkey for the main course and Christmas pudding for dessert.

The smörgåsbord consists of Swedish meatballs, smoked salmon, gravlax, paté, egg halves with prawn and roe, Janssons frestelse (potato gratin with cream and anchovies), beetroot salad and pickled herring as well as a selection of breads and cheeses.

This will be available from 6.30pm to 9pm every Thursday from November 29 for £30 per person.

The restaurant is run by head chef Karin and her brother Carl, who works front of house. They had moved to England from Scandinavia with a dream to offering diners a mix of traditional dishes and specially-chosen recipes.

There are still tables available on Christmas Day for £60 per person and £40 per person for Boxing Day.

For bookings please go to www.theweirgrove.com or call 0118 940 1836.

If you’re interested in having a Christmas party at Weir Grove, based in High Street, please email us at booking@theweirgrove

.com