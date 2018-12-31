New Year message: Niki Schäfer, chair, Henley Business Partnership

AS chair of the Henley Business Partnership, it is my pleasure to meet and find out about our local businesses, retailers, charities and societies.

We have some incredible groups in Henley, many doing work quietly in the background, others celebrating our town as loudly as they can.

I loved being part of the first Henley Heroes this year and celebrating the wide variety of winners of the awards. They were, and continue to be, truly impressive.

I admire collaboration and it delights me to see businesses and groups working together for the “greater good”.

This comes in many guises: from the Creative Duck’s recent pop-up shop to Henley Rugby Club’s Gentleman’s Friday Club who fund-raise and offer practical help around the club.

Supporting the needs of the town is as key to next year as it has been to this. We need to appreciate our restaurants, attend the many shows and events, shout for our teams, root for positive change and yet still make the most of our successful traditions.

Despite difficult political times, there are many great causes that we can agree upon and help promote — from recycling initiatives such as Henley Plastic Reduction to supporting local charities, like the Nomad youth and community project, which supplies a food bank for those in need.

We can also encourage new business initiatives and retailers who are up against serious e-commerce competition.

We have a say in how vibrant our high streets are, how our neighbours can be helped and how our planet can be supported, so let’s use it.

Personally, I am looking forward to hosting the Henley House & Garden Show in March next year and invite you all to join us in our fun and collaborative event.

If I could wish for anything for you in 2019, it’s that it will be filled with laughter and spent with people you love and admire.

Happy New Year.