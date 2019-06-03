Let's Get Down to Business: Jo Harris, Henley School of Art

JO HARRIS is the proprietor of the Henley School of Art in Hart Street. She was born in London but spent most of her teenage years in Wargrave. She studied at City & Guilds of London Art School before living in a number of far-flung places in order to experience different cultures. She didn’t stop drawing, filling up notebooks and sketchbooks which she carried with her between countries. Once settled back in the UK, she completed a degree in illustration and worked in London. She moved to Henley six years ago and now lives off Reading Road with her cocker spaniel Lula.

Describe your business

I run a small but perfectly formed art school in the centre of Henley, offering a diverse range of courses and workshops. You can learn to paint or draw, try your hand at ceramics, create a mosaic, sew a portrait or have a go at calligraphy, printmaking and even creative writing. We add to our roster of tutors all the time, so the workshops and courses constantly evolve.

How many people does it employ?

I have a part-time PA and more than 20 outstanding freelance tutors.

What did you do before you started this business?

I spent a lot of my thirties in London, where I had a pretty highly paid job but I never really liked it, so I asked myself, “if you could do anything, no matter how unrealistic, what would you do?” I put together a list of 40 different jobs, some of which were clearly bonkers, and when I whittled this down, it came down to being a writer and an illustrator, which I’d pretty much known all along. So, in a moment of blind bravery, I sold my flat in London and did a three-year degree at the University of Gloucestershire in Cheltenham. I also used to go to evening life drawing sessions. I then moved back to Henley, where I still had some great friends and decided to settle down. I started a small life drawing group in Remenham village hall and worked at Bagatelle in Bell Street, the toy shop I used to go to as a kid! I was also doing portraits and graphic design work to supplement my income. The group turned into classes and before I knew it, the Henley School of Art was born.

When did you start your business?

The first incarnation was in 2013.

What was your objective?

I wanted to provide an outlet for all the creatively minded people in and around Henley and to develop a creative hub for people to meet, learn, socialise and enjoy making their own unique art.

Who or what influenced you?

The brilliant Viv Ayres, who ran the Cheltenham School of Fine Art, where I used to go to evening life drawing classes. She showed me how to run a class, how to order supplies, how to run a school really — I had no idea then how valuable this would become.

How is your business doing?

Thankfully, really well. We’ve broken through the awkward early years and are starting to make things work.

How do you market your business?

I send out a regular newsletter and I use social media a lot. Plus word of mouth.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

The glorious people who come into the studio smiling and invariably leave beaming as well.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

The admin. Even though I have a part time PA, it can be a bit overwhelming. Sometimes I think it’s all too much but then I think back to my life in London and realise how much I love my job.

Where is your business headed?

The long-term goal is to have established a respected art school that Henley can be proud of.

How important are online sales?

Until recently we didn’t use online sales but now everything is online and it has changed my life.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To have faith in myself, in the school and in other people and to just keep going.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Make sure you really know yourself first. Things come up that can really knock you and you need to be a pretty grounded person to be able to get back up and keep forging on.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

At times I may have been a bit too trusting as some people will take advantage. It was a pretty good lesson to learn early on though, so in a way I’m quite grateful.

How organised are you?

When it comes to my business, I’m extremely organised; in my personal life, not so much.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Good time management (something I’m still working on), perseverance and a lot of old-fashioned chutzpah.

What’s the secret of your success?

Enthusiasm and passion. I love what I do.

How do you dress for work each day?

I like to be comfortable. When I’m in the studio it doesn’t matter too much as I always put on an apron anyway.

What can’t you do without every day?

Music. I have playlists to suit all moods, which I always have on in the background.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

I become so engrossed in what I’m doing that I forget all about eating until it’s often far too late and then I can get horribly grumpy. It’s an annoying trait.

Do you continue to study?

Oh yes, absolutely. You can’t teach if you don’t keep your own passion for learning alive.

What do you read?

If get time, I tend to read art magazines.

How are you planning for retirement?

I’ll retire only when I physically can’t teach any more.