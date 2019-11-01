When and where to see organised fireworks displays

TODAY (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1)

A BONFIRE Night celebration will take place at Dunsden village hall from 6pm to 9pm.

The display will be provided by Sonning Fireworks and volunteers will serve hot dogs and drinks.

Tickets are available from Binfield Heath Stores or online at

http://buytickets.at/dunsden

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

A FIREWORKS display will be held at Wargrave recreation ground.

Refreshments will be available as soon as the gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and the display starting at 6.30pm.

Visitors are asked to pay a minimum of £10 for up to four people. The proceeds will go towards the cost of next year’s display.

Glow sticks can be purchased on the night but visitors are asked not to bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The event is being organised by 1st Wargrave scouts.

CAMP Mohawk in Crazies Hill will be staging a “sensory sensitive” fireworks display from 4pm to 7pm.

This will use “quiet” fireworks as it is for young children and those with sensory sensitivities. There will be a bonfire, safe and secure outdoor play areas, a barbecue, toilets and changing facilities.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children aged from two to 16. Advance bookings only are available from

bookings@campmohawk.org.uk

THE Club in Mapledurham will hold a display.

Gates open at 4pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks display will start at 6.30pm.

There will be food and bar stalls and glow products to buy.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults, £5 for children and a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £20. Children aged under two enter free.

ABBEY Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, Emmer Green, will stage its annual fireworks and music spectacular from 6pm to 11pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks display will start at 8pm. The gates will be closed at 7.30pm so no more entries will be admitted.

Single tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door. A family ticket (one car with a maximum of six people) costs £20 in advance or £25 on the night. Tickets are available to buy in advance at the clubhouse tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm For more information, call 07392 738270.

A FIREWORKS display will also take place in Kinecroft Park, Wallingford, from 6pm.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

PHYLLIS Court Club, off Marlow Road, Henley, will hold its annual fireworks celebration on the lawn with the gates opening at 5pm.

The theatrical display will be set to music and afterwards a DJ will play music.

There will be a face and glitter painter for children and food including hot dogs, falafel and chilli beef as well as desserts.

The dress code is smart casual and winter wear.

Tickets cost £12 for adults (entry only) or £25 with food, £6.50 for children aged six to 12, or £13 with food. Children aged five and under enter free.

To book, call (01491) 570502 or visit www.phylliscourt.co.uk

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

DANESFIELD House Hotel in Henley Road will hold a charity Bonfire Night celebration with a fireworks display, children’s entertainment and hot food.

Gates will open at 5.30pm and the display will begin at 7pm.

Tickets cost £65 for a family of four (two adults and two children), of which £5 will be donated to Child Bereavement UK.

Additional tickets cost £25 per adult and £10 per child. Children aged under five enter free.

Pre-booking is essential. Call 01628 897603 or email events@danesfieldhouse.co.uk

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

THE South Stoke fireworks and bonfire night spectacular will be held on the recreation ground.

Gates open at 6pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm. Visitors are asked not to bring sparklers.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for under-11s. Children aged two and under enter free.

The proceeds will be donated to the South Stoke Parents’ Association.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

PANGBOURNE Primary School’s fireworks fiesta. Gates open at 5.30pm.

There will be a bonfire, food and drink and entertainment.

For tickets, visit www.fopps.org.uk