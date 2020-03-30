Everything you need to know about the coronavirus and how to cope with it

CORONAVIRUSES are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as middle east respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and people. There are several known coronaviruses circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

How do I protect myself?

The best thing is regular and thorough hand-washing, preferably with soap and water or use a sanitiser gel.

Coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets (packed with the virus) into the air. These can be breathed in or cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on.

Catch coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues

Throw away used tissues (then wash hands)

If you don’t have a tissue, use your sleeve

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

Coronavirus infects the lungs. The symptoms start with a fever, followed by a dry cough, which can lead to breathing problems.

It takes an average of five days to start showing the symptoms, according to scientists, but some will get symptoms much later than this.

The World Health Organisation says the incubation period lasts up to 14 days.

The early symptoms can easily be confused with other winter bugs, including colds and flu.

Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure, are more likely to become severely ill.

Treatment relies on keeping the patient’s body going, including breathing support, until their immune system can fight off the virus. Work to develop a vaccine is under way.

Patients with mild symptoms such as a new continuous cough or a high temperature above 37.8C — or if you live with someone with these symptoms — should self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Stay at least three steps away from other people in your home, if possible.

If your symptoms get worse or no better after seven days, seek medical advice.

People are being advised not to call NHS 111 to report their symptoms unless they are worried. They should also not go to their GP or A&E.

Self-isolation and social

distancing

Everybody in the UK has been told to stay at home and only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work.

As of Monday night, the official advice is to keep a distance of two metres (6ft) from other people and wash your hands as soon as you get home.

People can shop for necessities but are urged to do so as infrequently as possible.

They can also take one form of exercise a day — such as walking, running or cycling, alone or with members of their household.

Medical or care needs are also a legitimate reason to leave the house — including to help vulnerable members of the community.

Employees are advised that they can travel to and from work but only if they cannot work from home.

A Government spokesman said: “The single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

The new measures that were introduced by the Government on Monday are as follows:

1. People must stay at home, except for very limited purposes.

2. Non-essential shops and community spaces must close.

3. All gatherings of more than two people in public must cease.

The spokesman added: “These measures are effective immediately. The Government will look again at these measures in three weeks and relax them if the evidence shows this is possible.” If you are living with a vulnerable person — such as pregnant women, the elderly or those with an underlying health condition — during self-isolation:

Keep at least two metres away from them

Limit time spent together in shared spaces such as kitchens and keep all rooms well-ventilated

If they can, the vulnerable person should take their meals back to their room to eat

A vulnerable person should also use separate towels from the rest of the household

If possible, they should use a separate bathroom. If that is not possible, the bathroom should be cleaned every time it is used.

People living with someone in isolation should wash their hands often, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coming into contact with them.

Personal waste, such as tissues, should be double-bagged and put aside for 72 hours before being put in your outside bin.

GP Surgeries

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

WOODCOTE Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

MILL Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

NETTLEBED Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

SONNING Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Getting paid

Workers will get statutory sick pay from the first day off work, the Prime Minister has said.

This means that people who have to self-isolate or who are ill get an extra £40 to cover the first four days. This would take it up to its usual rate of £94.25 per week.

Many casual or agency workers may also be entitled to sick pay but self-employed people are not.

Citizens Advice says people on zero-hours contracts can still get sick pay and should ask their employer.

In the meantime, the Government says you can claim universal credit or employment and support allowance if you’re prevented from working for public health reasons.

If you need to care for a relative or your child’s school is closed and you need to look after them at short notice, your employer must give you time off but it may be unpaid.

Key workers

Friday was the last day at school for most children in England, Scotland and Wales until further notice. A-level and GCSE exams are cancelled.

Schools will close to everyone except vulnerable children and those with a parent identified as a key worker.

If you are a key worker, your children can still go to school if they cannot be looked after at home. These workers’ jobs are considered “critical” for the response to the pandemic.

The list has been separated into eight categories, including frontline health workers and social care staff, nursery and teaching staff and those involved in food production and delivery.

It also includes the police, those in key public services, transport workers and critical staff in financial services and utilities.

The full list includes:

Front-line health workers such as doctors and nurses

Some teachers and social workers

Workers in key public services including those essential to the justice system, religious staff and public service journalists

Local and national government workers deemed crucial to delivering essential public services

Workers involved in food production processing, distribution, sale and delivery

Public safety workers including police, armed forces personnel, firefighters and prison staff

Essential air, water, road and rail transport workers

Utilities, communication and financial services staff, including postal workers and waste disposal workers.