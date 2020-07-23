Restaurant offers extensive takeaway menu that delivers in every sense

THE Tandoori Connoisseur delivers in every sense of the word.

The much-loved Indian eatery in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, offers an extensive takeaway menu for those who just have to get their next curry fix.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a mild, aromatic treat or something a lot more fiery, there’s a range of dishes to suit all tastes and palates.

The restaurant prides itself on cooking many of its dishes in a tandoor, a traditional form of clay oven.

Breads can be baked in a tandoor, as one can roast lamb or chicken. Tandoori dishes are marinated in yoghurt with herbs and spices and then cooked in tandoor, which is kept at a very high temperature with burning charcoal.

This works to seal in the goodness and the smouldering charcoal also gives the food a very special flavour.

The restaurant offers a wide range of kebabs on its starters menu while traditionalists can take comfort in old-fashioned favourites like tandoori chicken or chicken or lamb tikka. But there’s also ostrich tikka if you fancy something with a bit of a kick.

That sense of variety extends to the main selection, with all the classics present and correct but plenty of new flavours for the adventurous.

The house specials include chicken or lamb jaflong, a medium-hot curry of chargrilled meats in a bhuna-style sauce, or lucknowi, which is flavoured with pineapple.

Ostrich crops up again in the form of ostrich bazar jaipur, which is marinated and stir-fried in mustard oil with vegetables, while seafood fans can try the medium-hot tandoori king prawn jhinga.

Those seeking an authentic taste of India can sample a meat or vegetarian thali platter, which consists of multiple small servings of different dishes. But if you don’t feel like pushing the boat out, you’ll still be well catered for.

Tikka masala, korma and butter chicken are all available, as are the usual biryani, balti, jalfrezi and others.

If these aren’t enough to tickle your tastebuds, there’s an extensive selection of hot dishes including madras, vindaloo, dhansak, pathia and chilli massala.

These probably aren’t for the uninitiated but for those who can stand the heat, they pack a good balance of flavour beneath the initial chilli kick.

All of these can be ordered with a decent selection of vegetable sides, rices and breads including sobzi paratha, which is stuffed with mixed vegetables and deep fried.

Enjoy the much-loved delights of the Tandoori Connoisseur at home, while supporting a popular and established community business.

It is open for takeaway everyday from noon to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 10pm. To make an order, call 01189 723104 or 01189 721054.

Download the full takeaway menu by visiting wwwwww.tandoori

connoisseur.co.uk