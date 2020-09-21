BEFORE the coronavirus outbreak, Generation Games, Age UK Oxfordshire’s physical activity service, was delivering 64 classes every week with around 1,000 older people attending.

Then everything changed and physical classes had to be suspended. The service had to go online and be delivered via Zoom instead.

Regaining and maintaining fitness, strength and balance is crucial during this time.

Deconditioning is a serious consequence of inactivity.

It was clear early on that many people (of all ages) were not getting their recommended daily dose of exercise.

For older people in particular this can have detrimental effects and they are unable to live life as independently as they would like.

Everyday tasks such as walking upstairs, walking in general, or holding a full kettle of water become more difficult.

Joining a Zoom class is not just about the physical benefits.

It is also an opportunity to see the familiar faces of other participants, which is the next best thing to a physical class.

If you are interested in joining a Zoom exercise class, call 01235 849403 or visit ggbookings@ageuk

oxfordshire.org.uk