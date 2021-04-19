Dennis Kennedy — February 5, 1935-March 27, 2021

DENNIS KENNEDY was born in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, on February 5, 1935 to Jack and Kitty Kennedy, Irish immigrants to the west of Scotland.

He was the second of six boys who grew up in humble surroundings.

At 16, Dennis left Our Lady’s High School, Motherwell, despite his obvious academic prowess, to begin full-time work in an accounting office.

As a young man, he was a talented footballer and cricketer and had a golf handicap of seven.

Dennis met the love of his life, Anne, at a church dance in the summer of 1956 and they were married in 1958.

Dennis’ career flourished in the Sixties and Seventies, resulting in family moves from Scotland to England and Belgium.

In 1975 Dennis was appointed chief executive of ITT Business Systems in Brighton.

Further career successes led him and Anne to America where Dennis became president of Veeder Root in Hartford, Connecticut.

In 1989 Dennis was recruited to become managing director and chairman of Honeywell UK in Bracknell.

In this role Dennis participated in regular advisory meetings with prime minister John Major and attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He was also invited to join the Confederation of British Industry’s presidents’ committee. Dennis retired in 1997 after a remarkable 46-year career and a reputation as “the best boss you could ever have”.

Shiplake became home in 1992 and, of all the homes that the family owned, this was Dennis’s favourite.

He was a passionate follower of sport and was a member of Henley Golf Club where he was happy to help out at the halfway hut, especially during the time that Anne was ladies’ captain.

Dennis was an annual attendee at Wimbledon and enjoyed watching Henley Royal Regatta from Phyllis Court Club where he was a well-known member of the golf society.

His family was his greatest pride, especially Anne, who was his best friend and strongest supporter. Dennis and Anne had two children, Stephen and Deirdre, who live in San Francisco and Seattle respectively.

Their grandchildren. Catherine, Claire, Jack and Connor, will remember Dennis for his warm heart, wisdom, gentleness, playfulness and childlike enthusiasm for special events like trips to the theatre or simple treats like hot fudge sundaes.

Dennis passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on March 27.

A funeral service was held on April 8 at Sacred Heart Church in Henley where Dennis had been an active member of the congregation.