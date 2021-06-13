SMART Works Reading, a women’s employment support organisation, has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive.

The charity helps disadvantaged women in the Thames Valley secure jobs and since it began in 2015 it has helped more than 700 clients into work.

It provides free interview and career coaching and free, high quality workwear. This helps women to feel confident, succeed at interview and transform their lives.

The charity’s beneficiaries have experienced some type of disadvantage. Some have disabilities or have lived through challenging, life-changing or traumatic events, including domestic abuse. Others have been in the criminal justice system.

Some clients were made redundant during the pandemic, have been long-term unemployed or are returning to work after caring for family.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s golden jubilee.

Smart Works Reading is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the award this year.

It will receive a crystal award and certificate from James Puxley, Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire, and two volunteers will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year.

Sarah Burns. who chairs the charity, said: “We couldn’t do what we do without our amazing group of hard-working, professional and dedicated volunteers.

“They share their skills and expertise to help so many disadvantaged women into employment.

“Our volunteers are continuously adapting and innovating so that our beneficiaries get the help that they need when they need it.

“With the full support and backing of our volunteers, we were able to pivot to online delivery during the pandemic, meaning that we still supported through lockdowns and are now in a strong and ready position to meet post-covid-19 demand.

“We are so proud of our volunteers, past and present. We know how hard they work and the impact they have. We are thrilled this award will help more people understand and appreciate the difference our volunteers make.”

Anna Fowler