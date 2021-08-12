A-level students break results records despite pandemic

SCHOOLS and colleges are celebrating record A-level results despite a year of disruption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 45 per cent of all entries nationally were awarded either an A* or A grade compared with 38.1 per cent in 2020, a trend reflected in the figures for state and independent schools in the Henley area.

This year’s marks were awarded by teachers grading their students’ papers under the guidance of examination boards who adjusted the final figures where it was deemed necessary.

This followed two periods between November and March when schools had to close to prevent the spread of the virus and staff had to teach students remotely.

Many students chose to collect their results online when they were published on Tuesday morning but a small number picked them up in person.

At The Henley College, the percentage of grades from A* and C was 79.4 per cent, an increase on last year’s figure of 76.5 per cent while the A* to B grade pass rate rose from 51.4 per cent to 57.4 per cent. The proportion of grades at between A* and A was 30 per cent, up on last year’s figure of 23.9 per cent and above this year’s average for the sector of 28.8 per cent.

The overall pass rate was 97.4 per cent, a slight decrease on the previous year’s figure of 98.6 per cent, but 18 subjects recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

Georgia Lewendon, 18, from Sonning Common, achieved a D*D*D* grade in her extended diploma in public services, which is equivalent to three A* grades at A-level.

She will now be going to the University of Portsmouth to study criminology with criminal justice.

She said: “I was really proud of myself when I got the results. I enjoyed my time at the college — the teachers really supported us and treated us like adults, and I enjoyed being able to choose what I wanted to do.”

Principal Satwant Deol said: “Congratulations to all our students on achieving these excellent results. This is all down to their hard work and dedication, particularly at a time when we’ve had two national lockdowns because of the pandemic.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly to support these inspirational young people and I would also like to thank their parents, guardians and families who have recognised their difficulties.

“We’re very proud of our students’ resilience and maturity and know they will continue to flourish in the future.”

A college spokeswoman added: “We have conducted robust, fair and rigorous assessment with none of our grades overturned following external verification by exam boards.”

At the Piggott School in Wargrave, the overall pass rate was 99.5 per cent, which was slightly down on last year’s figure of 99.7 per cent but 43.7 per cent of grades were at A* or A, easily beating the previous year’s record of 33 per cent.

Almost 69 per cent were between A* and B grade and more than 90 per cent fell between A* and C.

The pass rate for vocational level 3 qualifications was 96 per cent, with 94 per cent of passes earning a distinction star or merit.

School captain Harry Daisley achieved three A*s in biology, chemistry and history and will now study medicine at the University of Leeds.

He said: “I felt two emotions when I opened my envelope — relief and disbelief.

“We had a unique experience during the pandemic so the results are rewarding as they show I can rise to a challenge like this. They are also a testament to the teachers’ efforts.”

Fellow captain Chloe Eames was awarded an A* in business and physical education and an A in biology and the extended project qualification.

She will study sport and exercise science at the University of Exeter and hopes to become a physiotherapist afterwards.

Chloe said: “It was a massive relief when I opened my results and it’s a relief to get that email saying that my place at university is confirmed.”

Matthew Sullivan, who studied physics, maths and further maths, will now study physics at the University of Oxford after achieving three A*s.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “We’re pleased to announce another outstanding set of results in each of our academic, applied general and technical courses.

“Staff and students have all worked exceptionally hard and this is reflected in the grades awarded. It once again shows our outstanding sixth form as a centre of excellence.”

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, just under 52 per cent of all grades awarded were either an A* or A grade compared with 31 per cent last summer while 72 per cent were between

A* and B.

High achievers included Rachel Nelson, 18, of Uplands Road, Caversham, who was awarded A*s in history, art and English literature and will go on to study history at the University of Sussex.

She said: “I think I worked pretty hard and it feels good to have got these grades as it was tough learning by myself during the lockdown without that close support.

“It’s mostly a relief to get the exams over with and I think a lot of people feel the same.”

Alex Tonkin, 18, of Silverthorne Drive, Caversham, received a top D1 score in Cambridge Pre-U Chinese plus an A* in chemistry and As in biology and maths.

He plans to take a gap year before studying either medicine or biomedicine.

Alex said: “I’m pretty happy — I put the hours in and got the grades I wanted so I can’t really complain.

“Remote lessons weren’t anywhere near as enjoyable because we weren’t able to see our friends and it was such a relief when things went back to normal.”

Eleanor Anfield, of Woodcote Road, Caversham, achieved B grades in maths and physics and a C in chemistry and intends to study medical physics at the University of Cardiff.

She said: “I was disappointed at first because they weren’t the grades I needed but I was accepted anyway so now I’m excited.

“It has been extremely difficult to motivate myself over the past year, especially with harder material compared with GCSEs.”

Madison Grey, of Surley Row, Emmer Green, is to take a break from studying to consider her next steps after obtaining

B grades in sociology and psychology and a C in art.

In the meantime, she will continue working as a barmaid at Caversham Lakes.

She said: “I’m pleased with my results — this year was much harder than expected because of all the time we had to spend indoors.

“I’m not sure what I want to do next so I’m going to take my time. There’s no point rushing into things.”

Samuel Giballato Silva, of Derby Road, Caversham, was awarded an A* in chemistry and As in biology and maths and will apply to study chemistry at the University of Liverpool next year.

He said: “I’m happy as I got the same grades in my mock exams and was hoping to do just as well in the real thing.

“Two A*s would have been nicer but I did well enough, particularly after such a strange year.

“At first I thought studying under lockdown would be easier without distractions but it definitely turned out to be harder and I was glad when it ended.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with our students’ success because their plans were turned upside down by the pandemic.

“There has been a lot of talk about ‘grade inflation’ by teachers but none of our pupils had to be marked down on assessment because we know them well and our processes are pretty rigorous.

“Our students are now making some big decisions and considering whether they want to go to university or undertake IT apprenticeships instead. We’re pleased to be able to offer that option.

“It’s so nice to see the smiles on the students’ faces.”

The national rise was partly fuelled by a record-breaking increase in grades awarded by independent schools, of which just under 40 per cent gained the top A* mark compared with 27.4 per cent last year and 16 per cent in 2019.

At the Oratory School in Woodcote,

73 per cent of all grades were either an A* or A compared with 53 per cent last year, while 89 per cent were

A* to B and 98 per cent were A* to C.

This is the final year that all A-level pupils will be boys as the independent Catholic school became co-educational in September.

Conor Evans, 18, of Greys Road, Henley, achieved an A* in maths and A grades in economics and physics. He will be spending a gap year in New Zealand before heading to Loughborough University to study economics and finance.

Conor said: “I was very worried before I opened my envelope but ecstatic when I saw the grades as they were well above what I needed. I’m sure my parents will be over the moon.”

Archie Mew, of St Peter’s Avenue, Caversham, scored an A* in photography and As in economics and geography and will now study business management at the University of Leeds.

He said: “I feel amazing. That’s quite a bit more than what I had expected, especially considering the challenges of lockdown. Learning at home was extremely difficult so thankfully the teachers made it easier to catch up when we returned.”

Daniel Watts, from Kidmore End, will study economics at Loughborough after achieving A grades in maths, history and economics,

Toby Winterbottom, from Crays Pond, will study exercise and sports sciences at Exeter after being awarded A*s in art and English and an A in biology.

William Moran, from Goring Heath, achieved A*s in art and photography and a B in economics and will study film practices at Newcastle University.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “I’m delighted for these young people as they have had an incredibly difficult year, as have their contemporaries up and down the country.

“It’s fantastic to see all their hard work and resilience being rewarded with these amazing results and the fact that they’re getting into the universities they wanted.

“Our staff also deserve a mention for the superb way in which they adapted to the demands of the pandemic and kept teaching and supporting our pupils throughout.

“This is a very happy day for the school and we wish our leavers all the very best as they move on to the next exciting stage of their lives.”

Deputy head Matt Syddall added: “They’ve done incredibly well considering that their assessments took place over a longer period than usual — it was six weeks whereas the typical exam period is more like a month. We put a huge amount of effort into remote learning during the lockdowns and were teaching online every day, although this still presented its challenges and was a massively disrupted period.”

The pass rate at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning was 100 per cent while 70 per cent of grades were A* or A compared with 62 per cent in 2020. The percentage of grades between A* and C was 95.3 per cent. Ninety one per cent of students will be heading to their chosen universities in September.

Deputy head of school Lucy Dawson, from Sonning Common, scored A*s in biology and psychology and an A in physical education and will now study adult mental health nursing at the University of Birmingham.

She said: “I’m completely shocked and so happy because I didn’t expect this. I’m excited to be going to university in September and have really enjoyed my time at the school, particularly the plays we’ve put on and sports like netball and hockey.”

Senior prefect Ed Bindoff, from Chalkhouse Green, who was set to race in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup for junior men’s eights at Henley Royal Regatta this week, will be studying physics at the University of Warwick after achieving A*s in chemistry, maths, further maths and physics.

Headmaster Pete Thomas said: “We’re celebrating another set of stellar results. The step up from GCSEs is significant for all sixth-formers but especially this group, who have faced so much disruption.

“We’re delighted that they’ve done so well and worked with dynamism, enthusiasm and a large dose of resilience to secure such impressive achievements.

“Our congratulations to our students as well as our excellent staff and parents, who have played an even more integral part in the process this year.”

Seventy-two per cent of grades at the independent Queen Anne’s School for girls in Caversham were either an A* or A grade while 99 per cent were between an A* and a C.

This year, 35 per cent of all exams sat were in science, technology, mathematics or engineering subjects, with 52 per cent of these resulting in an A* or A grade.

Many students are going on to study medicine. They include head girl Anna Holland, from Henley, who will go on to the University of Nottingham after achieving A*s in biology and psychology and an A grade in chemistry, and Jasmine Booth, also from Henley, who will go to the University of Leeds after achieving three A*s.

Every girl studying music and art scored between an A* and a B while 100 per cent of drama students scored either an A* or an A.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “Despite the many challenges thrown at these young people in the past 18 months, they have thrived both inside and outside of the classroom, showing a remarkably positive attitude to their learning and true resilience.”

Forty-five per cent of Pangbourne College’s grades were either A* or A while the equivalent figure for Claires Court School in Maidenhead was 43 per cent.

At Shiplake College, 70 per cent of grades were A* to A or equivalent, up from 55 per cent in 2020, while 98 per cent were A* to C grade compared with 93 per cent a year ago.

All grades in biology, chemistry and history were A* to B grade and nine subjects scored 100 per cent in the A* to C range.

High scorers included Laura Pasmore, from Caversham, who received three A*s in history, psychology and biology and another for the extended project qualification. She is going on to read psychology at the University of York.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “I’m delighted with the way that the Shiplake staff and pupils responded to the process, which added further pressure and workload in what was already the most challenging academic year for everyone.

“I commend the staff for their tireless efforts in arriving at an evidence-based assessment process which was robust, fair and ultimately did justice to the pupils’ efforts and abilities.

“They showed resilience in spades and deserve our warmest congratulations.”