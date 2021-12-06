Nursery's doing it bit for sustainability

QUESTIONS are often raised regarding sustainability when buying a cut Christmas tree.

After all, cutting down trees appears to be the very antithesis of sustainability in a world battling with deforestation and climate change.

Artificial trees are not the answer. Such trees must be reused at least 10 times before their carbon footprint becomes less than buying equivalent fresh cut trees.

And don’t forget that magical memories are made when choosing a Christmas tree with your loved ones.

This year Stubbings continues to address concerns regarding sustainability with a number of key measures:

1. For each Christmas tree sold at Stubbings, one tree will be planted in the Amazon region by One Tree Planted, the US-based charity with a mission to help global reforestation efforts.

2. Stubbings sells UK-grown trees (where possible) and ensures they are sustainably sourced. For each tree cut at least one tree is replanted in its place.

3. A council recycling collection point is provided after the season for any trees returned to the nursery in early January.

4. Each year Stubbings sells more pot-grown trees, encouraging customers to plant out in their gardens after the festive season.

Meanwhile, there’s a new look and feel to Stubbings Nursery this festive season.

The 36-year-old family business has continued its ongoing improvement programme, providing greater space for shoppers — particularly necessary given the pandemic. Access is now far easier with newly improved flooring in the shop.

Stubbings has one of the largest ranges of premium quality Christmas trees with no less than eight varieties available in various sizes, in both cut and pot-grown formats. Trees are available in store and offered online for click-and-collect or local delivery.

Now open, the Christmas Boutique is a treasure trove of festive decorations and lights with products from designers such as Gisela Graham, Giftware Trading and many more.

A carefully selected range is also available via the online shop.

The nursery shop and café are open seven days a week.

To check out the festive events Stubbings have got planned, and for more information, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk