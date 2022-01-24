Support for tax rise

MORE than half of residents supported a rise in council tax in a consultation carried out by Oxfordshire County Council.

The council’s cabinet set out budget proposals for 2022/2023 in December, including a 4.99 per cent rise, three per cent of which would be spent on social care. A total 1,392 people took part in the consultation with 52 per cent in favour of a tax rise.

Other proposals included spending £500,000 to support home-to-school transport.

The council will make a final decision next month.