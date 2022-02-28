Councils to fight over new hospital

A HOSPITAL should be relocated to provide better and more accessible services for the future, says the leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

John Halsall believes that the site of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading “doesn’t work” and should be moved into Wokingham borough.

Wokingham Conservatives have launched a petition, which they can present to the Government as a sign of resident support.

Councillor Halsall, who lives in Wargrave, told a meeting of the council’s executive on Thursday last week that there was currently no room for the hospital to expand its facilities and they badly needed updating.

He said: “We believe that it makes sense for a new hospital to be built in Wokingham borough in an area with good access and the space for an expansive and modern RBH. If you agree with our campaign, please show your support by signing our petition.”

Councillor Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: “The Royal Berks is going to be rebuilt, it’s just a question of where.

“Keeping the hospital at the current site would cause decades of disruption and wouldn’t solve problems of accessibility, parking and room for expansion.

“Moving the hospital to Wokingham borough would allow for the building of a bespoke facility near to the M4 with good access and the right infrastructure.”

Reading Borough Council has expressed its concern over the proposal, saying the hospital should be “at the heart of the community” which it serves.

Tony Page, lead councillor for strategic environment, planning and transport, said: “While the final decision on relocation sits with the NHS trust, not Wokingham or Reading councils, both have declared climate emergencies.

“To relocate the hospital to a site where the only

current realistic travel option would be by car would seem to be at odds with that commitment.”

The Royal Berks is one of a number of hospitals that could be updated under the Government’s plans to revamp healthcare.