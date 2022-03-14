Council to prepare for refugees

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is facing calls to prepare to house refugees from Ukraine.

In a statement, it said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine in the face of invasion by Russia and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this action.

“We will help in any way we can, working with our local partners, including resettling refugees locally should our help be needed.”

Council leader David Rouane, a Liberal Democrat, said: “We all value those qualities of democracy, freedom and security which we in Britain take for granted.

“It’s difficult at this stage to predict exactly what may or may not unfold over the coming days and weeks but we know that our community will want to do whatever they can to support our neighbours whose friends and families are directly affected by the conflict and those we see on our television screen.

“We will show our solidarity with those affected through the channels open to us as a council and we would urge those who want to help the aid effort to support the appeals issued by established international agencies which are already working in the area, and to be aware of local community groups who are supporting Ukrainian families here in the UK.”

Caroline Newton, deputy leader of the opposition Conservatives, called on the council to “do more”.

She said: “The destruction wreaked by the war in Ukraine means we have to be preparing now to welcome refugee families to our district. We need to be creative and ambitious.

“We are calling on the council to bring together members of our Ukrainian community, local groups, social, education and health services, and humanitarian experts to identify obstacles and to seek solutions.

“It’s moving to see how residents have responded already, donating money, medicines, and warm clothing, and attending demonstrations in support of Ukraine, but the clear message we are hearing is that they want to do more.

“So let’s now ask people to think about offering up spare rooms, home offices, granny flats. Let’s ask communities to come together and sponsor families needing sanctuary.

“It will be a daunting challenge. There will be issues relating to accommodation, safeguarding, rehabilitation, physical and mental health but we believe these are obstacles to overcome.

“The council needs to act urgently because the more we plan now, the better we will respond when our help is needed.”