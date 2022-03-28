New fines for illegal phone use

DRIVERS are being warned that the punishment for using a mobile phone while driving changes today (Friday).

You can receive an immediate fine of £200 and penalty points on your licence for any use of the phone except in an emergency where it is not practical to stop or for a contactless payment for a service such as a road toll but the vehicle must be stationary.

Sgt Dave Hazlett, of Hampshire and Thames Valley Police joint operations roads policing unit, said: “Data shows you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you use a mobile phone while driving.

“The consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel can be catastrophic, and you are placing not only yourself but other road users at significant risk.

“While the large majority of motorists will already avoid using their phone in these circumstances, this is an important change and one all road users should take note of.”